Hawaii Sues E-Cig Giants Juul and Altria

The complaint alleges that JUUL, Altria, and their leaders engaged in unfair and deceptive practices.

By /
Reading time: 2 minutes.

Hawaii is suing the nation’s largest e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs and Altria Group, its largest shareholder and parent company of Philip Morris, saying the companies used misleading marketing to entice young customers.

“In marketing their e-cigarettes to Hawaii’s children, these companies ripped pages directly out of the tobacco-company playbook and resurrected Joe Camel for a 21st Century audience,” said Attorney General Connors in a statement. “By misrepresenting nicotine content and by presenting their products as healthy alternatives to cigarettes, they deceived the public and created a new generation of nicotine addicts.”

A Juul pod mod and a cigarette.

Flickr: Vaping360

The lawsuit alleges the companies violated Hawaii’s Unfair and Deceptive Acts and Practices Law and names executives and directors in the suit. It also alleges the companies downplayed the risks involved with using e-cigarette and vaping products.

Federal data show that Hawaii has among the highest vaping rates among middle schoolers and high schoolers in the U.S.

Hawaii joins the ranks of several other states that have sued Juul in recent months, including New York and California.

Read the full complaint here:

Support local journalism

Studies have shown that when local journalism disappears, government financing costs go up, fewer people run for public office, elected officials become less responsive to their constituents, and voter turnout decreases. Our small nonprofit newsroom works hard every day to present local news in a deep and transparent way, without fear or favor. We also rely on donations from readers like you to keep us afloat. The more support we receive; the stronger, more sustainable our journalism becomes; the more accountable we are to you. Please consider supporting our Honolulu Civil Beat with a tax-deductible gift.

Contribute

About the Author

Top Stories

Honolulu Fire Chief’s Plan For A New Rescue Unit Ignites Controversy Cory Lum/Civil Beat

Honolulu Fire Chief’s Plan For A New Rescue Unit Ignites Controversy

A New Direction For The Hawaii Supreme Court? Cory Lum/Civil Beat

A New Direction For The Hawaii Supreme Court?

This Is The Moment To Re-Envision Our New Economy Cory Lum/Civil Beat

This Is The Moment To Re-Envision Our New Economy

Denby Fawcett: Lawmakers Poised To Save A Successful Program For Women Inmates Denby Fawcett/Civil Beat

Denby Fawcett: Lawmakers Poised To Save A Successful Program For Women Inmates

Support Agriculture With Action, Not Just Words PF Bentley/Civil Beat

Support Agriculture With Action, Not Just Words